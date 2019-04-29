Ministry of Education Annual Sports Day gathers momentum

WINDHOEK - The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture will host its 12th Annual Social Sports gathering which gets underway on the 6th of next month in Windhoek.

At this event, teams from 15 Regional Directorates of Education, Arts and Culture including Head Office and non-teaching staff will be grilling each other in a trident of different ball games, namely football, netball and volleyball.

The tournament, themed, “Together Everyone Achieves More” will start off with a drive-through parade on the opening day from 07h00 through Independence Stadium to the Windhoek Technical High School Sports Grounds, to be followed by the official opening ceremony at 08h30.

The annual tourney is a teambuilding exercise and wellness activity of the portfolio ministry. The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Social Sport Club was established with the aim to create a platform for staff members at the Regional Offices, Head Office, NIED and non-teaching staff members in schools and hostels to: Socialize and create work-related links and share best work practices whilst taking part in different sport codes, interact and learn each other’s cultures and practices, encourage and promote all forms of sport codes, social and recreational activities for all participating staff members, ensure that staff members accelerate to having healthy bodies with healthy minds.

In addition to the sports code in which the staff members will be participating, the evenings will be reserved for team building activities such as discussions by various divisions with regard to challenges they face when executing their functions at Regional Offices as well as Head Office and NIED.

The customary Ms Education beauty pageant will also be one of the event’s evening highlights in which staff members will get an opportunity to network away from the demands of the sports fields / courts and establish lasting links for the betterment of the Ministry as a whole.

The event has already been hosted by Kunene Region (2008) Kavango Region (2009) ||Kharas Region (2010) Erongo (2011) Head Office (2012) Otjozondjupa (2013) Oshikoto Region (2014), Oshana region (2015) and Zambezi region (2016) Hardap (2017) Omaheke (2018).

For more information, please contact Johanna Absalom @0812304238 or Enid Deku @ 0817692102 or e-mail: rosetjie@yahoo.com.



