Minor gets pregnant after rape 

RUNDU - The police in Kavango East are investigating a case of rape at Ndiyona village after it emerged a 14-year-old minor fell pregnant following a rape incident in November last year. However, the case was never reported to the police as the minor was allegedly threatened by the suspect against reporting the case. According to the police, the victim is now seven months pregnant, while a case of rape was recently opened by the victim’s mother. Kavango East crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu said a case of rape was opened, while another case of assualt by threat was also registered with the police. “It is alleged that the suspect threatened to stab the minor with a knife by pointing at her during that time of the rape incident. The suspect allegedly further drag her into the bushes and had sexual intercourse with her,” Kanyetu said. According to the police, the suspect, who is known is not yet arrested as they are still investigating the matter.

- jmuyamba@nepc.ocm.na

2020-06-02 09:57:37 | 9 hours ago