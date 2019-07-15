Miss Namibia 2019 speaks hope and positivity

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Being a beauty queen can be the dream of every lady and Miss Namibia 2019 Nadja Breytenbach couldn’t contain her excitement at being Namibia’s new beauty queen and seems hopeful of a successful reign.

In an Interview with Entertainment Now!, Breytenbach spoke positively on her mission as the new Miss Namibia.

Born and bred in Windhoek, the beauty queen said: “The purpose of pageantry is to promote community service and I have always been someone who enjoys helping others, and to put others before me. That is why I have always been so fascinated by pageantry since I was a young girl.”

As part of her responsibility, Breytenbach said she will be working hand in hand with Namibia Diamond Trading Corporation (NDTC), the main sponsor of Miss Namibia, to create a diamond generation and will also be visiting three different regions together with her princesses, Julita-Kitwe Mbangula and Johanna Swartbooi.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old psychological counsellor intern said she would be working very hard and give each and every single project and appearance her all.

“As much as being a Miss Namibia is a honour, it is also a very big responsibly that lasts beyond my year of reign. Miss Namibia stands for beauty with a charitable cause, and that is exactly what I will do,” she explained.

Breytenbach, who will be representing the country at Miss Universe later this year, said she feels privileged to be working with Miss Universe 1992, Michelle McLean, to be in the best shape she can possibly be to represent the country.

Despite the glitz and glamour of being a beauty queen, Breytenbach said the only challenging things about modeling in Namibia is that models are being underestimated in what they can do and accomplish.

