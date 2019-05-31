Miss Namibia semi-finalists raising funds for pageant

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – The Miss Namibia semi-finalists have been tasked with raising funds for the pageant.

The national director of Miss Namibia pageant, Conny Maritz, told Entertainment Now! this week that the country is undergoing “tough economic times” and sponsors cannot fund the entire pageant.

Maritz also used the opportunity to appeal to potential sponsors to contribute towards the national event.

“We need funds to run the whole event, which includes the live television broadcast of the pageants, funds to pay international delegates because the franchise fee is very high, wardrobe and travelling [expenses],” explained Maritz.

The franchise fee is about N$70 000 and they will still need about N$140 000 to send the winning contestant to world pageants, Maritz explained.

The semi-finalist that raises the most funds by Friday, 7 June 2019, will be crowned on Saturday, 8 June 2019, as Miss Debutant 2019 during the winter bash at the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino, said Maritz.

Miss Debutant will be automatically fast-tracked into the top 12 finalists, according to Maritz. She further said she was impressed with the positive energy from the participants and she is urging people to support the contestants.

Financial support should be paid into Miss Namibia pageant banking account.

Bank details: Miss Namibia pageant: Reg NrCC/97/369

First National Bank, Windhoek Main Branch; branch code 280 172; Account number 62008811136, Call account.

