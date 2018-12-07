Miss Okalongo goes big

Onesmus Embula

The annual Miss Okalongo and Trade Expo scheduled for December 20 – 22 promises bigger and exciting things this year.

The event, now its sixth edition, is purely aimed at growing the town and attracting potential business investments to the town of Okalongo, situated in Oshikuku Constituency in the Omusati Region.

A member of the organising committee, Elia Mundesha, is calling on all to attend the pageant, part of the Okalongo Trade Expo taking place at Omaka Travel Lodge on December 22 with the trade expo having already started at the Lobito Park on December 20-21. “Normally, we use to host Miss Okalongo alone but this year we decided to blend in the Trade Expo prior to the beauty pageant because we noticed the event is growing and we want to give it a boost with a flair of business activities,” says Mundesha.

He adds that the initiative is to cater for local residents and instil a sense of individual belonging where specifically the youth and various dwellers come together to touch base, enjoy themselves and end the year on a rather exciting note filled with a celebratory atmosphere all under one roof. “The Trade Expo is beneficial to local communities and the surrounding areas because this event not only brings fun and entertainment closer to the people, but also seek to uplift upcoming and established entrepreneurs by allowing them to sell and showcase their products to potential customers and providing them opportunity to generate income for themselves,” explains Mundesha.

However, he notes, the challenge of sponsorship. The pageant will see 12 contestants battling out to be the ambassador of the town and win many amazing prizes. “All I can say is that people should come in numbers, safety at the venues is our priority, so come one, come all,” concludes Mundesha.

The event will this year be graced and entertained by talented local musicians including NAMAs Best Kwaito winner, Exit, along with other artists such as Longiso, Zox VDK, Yakuku, SK, K-Dio, IWIZCAERTI, Omakwana, Linekela and AMA-Star boys. All inquiries and other business related interest should be communicated via email at: okalongo.tradeexpo@gmail.com for convenience sake.

