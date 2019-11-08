Miss Teen Namibia 2019 to launch anti-bullying campaign Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – As part of her responsibilities as a beauty queen, Miss Teen Namibia 2019, Schwané Blignaut will be launching a campaign titled ‘Beauty has a story’ to create awareness against social bullies among school children.

The 18-year-old young motivated teen, who just matriculated at Windhoek High School, says, social bullies have become a serious issue and its high time the society stands up against them.

“I will be going around schools across the country spreading the word about ‘Beauty has a story’ and showing girls that we do have a voice that no one can silent unless we allow it to stand strong in your values,” said Blignaut to Entertainment Now!

According to a local psychologist, who prefers to remain anonymous, “School bullies should be taken seriously, as bullying negatively affects victims. Approximately, 20% of children are bullies and most of them were victims of bullying. Bullying leads to academic failure, mental disturbance, and so many problems and it’s because of things like ‘You are fat’ that can cause huge damage to someone’s life.”

The beauty queen was crowned Miss Teen Namibia in August, a platform which she said is appropriate to make changes in the society and be a voice to the voiceless.

Born and raised in Windhoek, Blignaut described her journey to becoming Miss Teen Namibia as a life-changing experience and this is just the beginning for her.

She said, “Seeing the response of young Namibian women is incredible and motivates me even more.”

Blignaut, who is a dancer, started modelling at the age of three at Catwalk Modelling Company, currently known as Diamond International.

She is also busy with charity projects where she donates items to less privileged learners around Windhoek.

“My aim is to be the best version of myself and to one day be able to enter for Miss Namibia where I can show younger girls that your imperfections can become your best qualities and platform,” Blignaut said, adding that she is also willing to change the negative perspectives of pageants and titleholders from the society.

“This is a positive and uplifting platform to use your voice to make a true difference,” she explained.

The model at Diamond International, said it would be a dream come true if she could one day open her brand under Diamond International, internationally.



