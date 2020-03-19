Missing British tourist found dead Selma Ikela National Khomas

Selma Ikela and Stephen Klukowski

A search party on Tuesday morning stumbled upon the lifeless body of the British national who was reported as missing since Saturday.

The search party, comprising community members and the police, of which Berseba constituency councillor Dawid Boois was part, was dispatched over the weekend after the man disappeared during a hiking trip.

The 48-year-old man was found on Tuesday morning a few metres from the campsite.

The victim was in the company of two other tourists who went climbing the Brukkaros mountain on the outskirts of Berseba on Saturday morning around 10h30. Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said halfway through climbing the mountain the deceased told his companions he was not feeling well and could not proceed, hence he decided to return to the campsite.

Shikwambi said the two other tourists proceeded but upon returning at about 17h00 they did not find him at the campsite. Boois said the two tourists then went to Berseba looking for assistance. Boois said the community accompanied the tourists to the mountain but could not find the deceased even after searching until dark. The community members and tourists continued searching Sunday morning but still could not find the missing tourist. Boois then informed the police and the regional governor and announced on radio on Monday morning that they were looking for people who could assist in searching for the tourist. Boois said close to 200 people including the police joined the search operation on Tuesday morning. A police helicopter also assisted by doing an aerial search both on Sunday and Monday but still the deceased could not be found.

But Shikwambi said on Tuesday that members of the community re-strategized and started searching from the campsite to the mountain, presuming the way the deceased could have taken coming down the mountain. It was when they found the deceased a few metres away from the campsite.

Shikwambi said the deceased was taken by the police to Keetmanshoop mortuary.

She said arrangements were underway for an autopsy to be conducted in Windhoek to determine the exact cause of death.

– sikela@nepc.com.na

– sklukowski@nepc.com.na

