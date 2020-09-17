Mix residents receive land certificates Loide Jason National Khomas

More than 1 000 residents of Mix settlement, situated north of Windhoek, yesterday received land occupation acknowledgement certificates from the Minister of Rural and Urban Development, Erastus Uutoni.

During the official handing over, the minister applauded the residents for living orderly and keeping the settlement clean. Uutoni further explained the provision of this basic need to the residents of the informal settlement has become crucial to the development and wellbeing of the communities. “It is also proven that communities can become richer, and community life can become more satisfying when affordable housing is integrated into a community, bringing people of various socio-economic backgrounds together,” said the minister. “Now that you have certificates you can start your home gardens and prepare it. It is a sign that development has reached this settlement,” he said. City of Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu said the City is busy with the sanitation project in the area. “We have already installed the streetlights, what we are waiting for is just the City to secure money to pay NamPower for connection,” she said.

Kahungu further stated that there is good provision of water in the area, however, the beneficiaries need to follow proper procedures in place for them to start constructing permanent structures. “Those who wish to build permanent structures have to approach the municipality so that they will be properly demarcated, get their title deeds before they start with construction,” she told New Era. Speaking at the same event, Mix community leader Josua Ngomo expressed his gratitude toward government, saying they have been waiting for this opportunity. Ngomo said the residents were excited to receive their land certificates. The governor of Khomas region, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, who also witnessed the event, encouraged the residents to uphold the good development brought to them by government. She said everything is a process, however, people need to appreciate what the government is doing for them. – ljason@nepc.com.na

