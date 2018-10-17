Monitronic awarded over 200 students

WINDHOEK- Over 200 students received certificates and diplomas at NQF level 5-NQF level 6 at the Monitronic Success College 20th anniversary and its 16th graduation ceremony in Windhoek on October 5.

As the country is gripped with the resolutions of the land question, higher education should provide knowledge and skills to transform land into a productive resource especially for previously disadvantaged people. The national quality assurance bodies like Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) and National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) should timeously accredit qualifications when they are still needed by the communities. Guest of honour, the Deputy Director of NCHE, Sylvia Demas, said private higher education institutions are important as they complement the government’s effort to provide higher education to Namibians.

