More health workers contract Covid-19

WALVIS BAY – The Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose a major public health threat as more workers tested positive for the virus in the country.

Seven health workers tested positive in two days in Windhoek alone where Covid-19 cases are increasing at a rapid pace.

Since the outbreak of the virus at least 50 health workers were either isolated or quarantined due to Covid-19.

Health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe yesterday said they have advertised various positions and re-hired retired healthcare workers to strengthen the country’s response against Covid-19.

“We have also engaged the World Health Organisation partners to use their networks in order for us to be able to recruit health workers from outside the country. We know that they have better networks and data banks where we can obtain reliable information on health workers,” Nangombe said.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula during his daily Covid-19 update expressed his concern over the danger the virus poses to health workers. “It is a concern that healthcare workers are getting infected every day. Among today’s cases from Windhoek, three are healthcare workers. We need to protect our frontliners as they have to care for others,” Shangula said.

Meanwhile, Windhoek recorded the highest number of positive cases as at yesterday afternoon. A total of 128 samples tested positive, with 79 in Windhoek, 35 in Walvis Bay and 10 at Swakopmund.

Oshakati, Onandjokwe, Keetmanshoop and Outapi each reported one case.

Shangula also expressed his concern with regard to community transmission, saying that it is worrisome how some people get Covid-19, while not being in contact with confirmed cases.

“It is worrisome when more cases are not able to indicate having been in contact with a confirmed case. It might be the tip of an iceberg that we may have more cases in the communities, or some individuals are withholding information,” the minister said.

The country’s tally of confirmed cases stands at 3 229; 715 recoveries and 2 495 active cases. So far 19 people have died due to Covid-19, while five people are severely sick. Six cases are still in critical condition.

