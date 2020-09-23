More join homelessness fight Emmency Nuukala National Khomas

Good cause… The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) yesterday endorsed deputy information minister Emma Theofelus, who will be joining other A-list celebrities for the MTC Knockout Project in aid of efforts to address homelessness in the country. UNFPA donated N$50 000 to the cause. UNFPA country representative Dennia Gayle said countries can only develop if they protect their human capital. “Development becomes pointless if we do not protect our human capital. It is our human capital that can build this country and they should not be homeless,” she said. A beaming Theofelus said: “…my interest in this project lies particularly in the homelessness of children, and most especially the Namibian girl child. Being a woman in this country is quite hard and I can only imagine how hard it is to be a homeless woman.” MTC yesterday also welcomed NamPower and SCE Consultant Engineers who became the latest corporates to join the fight against homelessness. NamPower donated N$50 000, while the SCE gave N$20 000. In the photo are MTC executive Tim Ekandjo, Theofelus, Gayle and singer Adora Kisting. Photo: Emmency Nuukala

2020-09-23 09:18:23 | 11 hours ago