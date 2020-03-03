Motovac donates N$24 000 to drought-ravaged farmers Staff Reporter Farmers Forum Khomas

Motovac Namibia last week donated N$24 000 to the Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) to help curb the effects of the extreme drought that has had the agricultural sector in a firm grip.

Handing over the donation, Motovac marketing executive Isabel Bouleth said Motovac was troubled about the severity of the drought in Namibia, and last year in August decided to take on the task as a social responsibility to see how and where they could give a helping hand.

“We at Motovac Namibia decided to start a drought campaign that ran for two months, whereby 2% of all sales made on Fridays during the campaign went towards the drought campaign,” Bouleth said.

“We managed to raise over N$55 000 which we split into two donations. The first portion went towards vulnerable families affected by the drought, and with the help of media houses to identify the affected we managed to feed 35 families across Namibia and the remaining portion of the money we donated to the Namibia National Farmers Union,” she said.

Receiving the donation on Thursday, NNFU acting executive director Beatha Xulu commended Motovac for the good gesture, saying that the money will go towards a hydroponics set-up in the south, which will benefit the farming community.

