Moulding a mind of our own

Those who may have dived into the subject of the subconscious would agree that the more you think of something, the more you start seeing more of it. For example, if you start thinking about buying a car of a certain make, you tend to see more of it. They may as well agree with the fact that the mind is more or less like a computer and will operate according to the operating system you have installed in it.

Some of the most visible and common mental operating systems the world has seen are beliefs and ideologies that are also determinants of our reality and life experiences. In other words, when one refers to reality, they are referring to nothing but their reality, which is a result of their core beliefs and ideologies or their subconscious operating system. Therefore, what we often see as a conflict between factions or groups of people is more than a mere conflict and a clash of differing beliefs and ideologies.

Since it is now clear that our behaviours are nothing but manifestations of our core beliefs and ideologies, it would also mean to change, we can either voluntarily or involuntarily change our reality and perception by changing our beliefs – or simply get rid of the old and adopt new ones. It would also mean that if we are not happy with the results of our actions and behaviours, the power is in our hands to change the status quo by simply reprogramming our subconscious mind and we shall experience different results and a different reality thereof.

Of course, it is easier said than done because for every transformation, we must endure some pain or discomfort of some sort. This can be attributed to the fact that for far too long, we have been programmed with comfort and to avoid pain at any cost, although we still experience it no matter how hard we try – until we finally accept that pain and pleasure are two sides of the same coin.

Until we realise that we are constantly being subconsciously programmed with the information we consume, we will continue to carry on the tradition even if the consequences and circumstances may be at our detriment. The sooner we realise that, for example, TV programs are not called programmes for nothing but because they are meant to programme us and form our thoughts, ideas, behaviours and eventually perceptions of the world – the sooner we wake up and realise that instead of someone else programming us for their benefit, we may as well program ourselves to have an influence on the life we would love to experience.

The subconscious mind works with repetition. That is why when we learn a skill, a great deal of repetition is often required until it becomes our second nature. So, the same goes with programming – be it via the information we consume or the TV programs we watch, etc. To instil fear, negative information like bad news would constantly be disseminated over and over. So, experiencing ill mental health may as well be a result of constant negative programming or consumption of unpleasant information.

There is no doubt that people who choose to avoid exposure to certain types of information and circumstances or got rid of beliefs that are no longer serving them have seen how such a change may have had positive far-reaching effects on their mental health and overall life experience.

