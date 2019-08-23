Movie Review: Fast and Furious 9 - Hobbs and Shaw

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Fast and furious, a favourite franchise to many, has returned with some more action. But this time focusing on two arch-enemies that are well known to us in the franchise, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw.

If one pays attention to the box office, both Fast & Furious 7 and Fast & Furious 8 have crossed the US$1 billion mark worldwide, with Fast & Furious 7 currently ranking as the eighth biggest movie of all-time with US$1.52bn. So, of course, Universal wants more of Dom and his family.

The series has been under a lot of scrutiny recently due to the last few films straying off course from the original purpose of the films - to show fast and modified cars, which made many people fall in love with the car scene. Another off-camera drama was that of the first lady of The Fast and the Furious franchise, Michelle Rodriguez, who threatened to quit stating on Instagram that “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise,” she said.

Back to Hobbs and Shaw, the action-packed franchise is worth the watch. What is entertaining about this movie is how it forces these two enemies (Hobbs and Shaw) to work together. It is great to see enemies collaborating.

Shaw’s childhood with his sister give us context behind the story and allows us to connect the dots ourselves to work out their family ties, again helping to intensify the story because it is not just about saving the world (if that is not enough!) but it is personal too.

In general, the connection between them makes it consistently very funny throughout and makes the characters feel solid on the film. Without the need of the other characters from the series we know and love, their back and forth dialogue is hilarious.

Idris Elba was perfect as “Black Superman” and his interactions with the other three leads was gold, not only was he scary but he felt mysterious and tense too which helped to create an atmosphere among the audience when he came into shot.

The car racing franchise has gradually evolved beyond its street-level roots and shows no fear of adapting to the changing times. As a result of that willingness to change (while still retaining the core theme of the family), the Fast and Furious franchise has become a significant win for Universal.

