Movie review: Bad Boys for Life

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK – Maerua and Grove Mall premiered Bad Boys For Life on Wednesday and there is no sense of excitement about this movie, even though it was already released on 17 January 2020 in America.

So, if you are a parent and probably are the one forking out ticket money for your bundle of joy to go watch, let me tell it to you straight: Bad Boys for Life is the third movie in the Bad Boys franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as violent, bickering detectives.

This means you can expect lots of over-the-top action scenes, with guns and shooting, blood spurts, dead bodies, fighting, hitting with blunt objects, stabbing, explosions/fire, car chases and crashes, and more.

Constant strong language includes countless uses of “s**t” and “f**k,” as well as other words (including use of the “N” word) but we shouldn’t be surprised with these as they eat, sleep and breathe these words.

What you will also see is women in clubs; there’s some crude sex-related talk – mostly played for laughs in a comedic way. Characters drink on social occasions and at celebrations, and a supporting character uses cocaine. If you pay attention, the main story is based on revenge, and there are mixed-to-problematic messages about consequence-free violence.

This series takes place 17 years after Bad Boys II and indeed it has been a lifetime. What to be sure of about Bad Boys for Life is that it is all over the place – a lot of noise – I mean it is Will Smith and Martin Lawrence with guns. What do you expect?

In 2003, the eight years between Bad Boys seemed like an eternity. But there has been 17 years between Bad Boys II and Bad Boys For Life.

The co-stars throw themselves into sequences of intense action, with varying degrees of apparent effort. Lawrence grunts and sweats as befits his character. Smith seems eerily youthful as someone called Grandpa by a younger cop, but the word stings Mike all the same, especially since he and Marcus have been assigned to a special unit of flagrantly young techies who fly a cannon-equipped drone out of a mobile control centre disguised as a Chinese seafood delivery truck.

The film co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano – and it’s a must-watch.

2020-01-24 09:20:00 | 5 days ago