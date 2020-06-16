MPs mourn //Gowases

The National Assembly yesterday observed a minute of silence in the middle of its sitting, following the death of Republican Party (RP) parliamentarian Clara //Gowases. Deputy Speaker Loide Kasingo made the announcement. The National Assembly was at the start of proceedings informed of //Gowases’ resignation due to ill health.

According to party president Henk Mudge, //Gowases was diagnosed with a stage four cancer last week, prompting her resignation from parliament.

“Her passing is indeed a loss to parliament and to the country. She was a firm, warmly member who won respect from many colleagues in the House. She will be greatly missed,” Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi said yesterday.

PDM leader McHenry Venaani said it was a sad day. “It is a sad moment for the assembly that we lost a dedicated member and hardworking in committees. We remember her unwavering commitment to a better Namibia and may her soul rest in peace,” he said.

National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) MP Josef Kauandenge described the late //Gowases as a very smart and outgoing woman. “She was the pillar of the RP in parliament and always ready to lend a helping hand and to debate issues without fear or favour. It is a sad day to lose her,” he added.

Landless People’s Movement (LPM) deputy leader Henny Seibeb said the late

//Gowases also served as godmother to party leader Bernadus Swartbooi.

“She was also a good friend of ours and was always with us during our ups and downs in politics,” he said.

2020-06-16 10:16:22 | 8 hours ago