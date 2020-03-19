MTC aims to create employment by painting Namibia blue Staff Reporter Business Khomas

MTC is set to create temporary employment opportunities for artisans in all 14 regions when it embarks on its project to paint Namibia blue.

The ‘Paint Namibia Blue’ project, scheduled to kick-start this month, will see unemployed painters sitting at home finally get some income through this exercise. MTC will identify outlets with the help of its distribution team in rolling out the project.

Aimed at increasing the visibility of the telecommunication giant and ITC enabler, MTC’s chief human capital and corporate affairs officer Tim Ekandjo highlighted the need for corporates to create opportunities, even outside their scope of business, that will benefit the alarming growing numbers of unemployed youth.

“With this project we wish to contribute towards youth empowerment, hence we intend to solely partner with local skillful and capable painters (men and women) with outstanding portfolios to execute the task,” said Ekandjo, adding that this skill force will extract talent from the benefiting 121 constituencies.

“This means that we will take skills from a constituency to do work in their constituency in order to ensure that the opportunity is shared equally,” he said. Lack of employment opportunities is a serious concern in the country, with at least 33.4 percent youth unemployment reported in 2018, according to the Namibia Statistic Agency’s latest report.

Besides creating temporary employment opportunities, the ‘Paint Namibia Blue’ project will also stretch and push the company’s brand prominence to all corners of the country and constantly reflect and resonate with the portfolio of what the company stands for.

“This project is anticipated to achieve two things. First, to create temporal youth employment opportunities, and second, to increase MTC’s brand and corporate identity across the country. It is thus only fair that we give [opportunities to] talents from those constituencies to do the work,” Ekandjo said.

