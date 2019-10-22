MTC in Zurich to gear up for 5G Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - In preparation for the imminent arrival of 5G technologies in Sub-Saharan Africa, Mobile Telecommunications Limited Namibia (MTC) says that as a market leader and provider of next generation convergence network solutions it is committed to ensuring that it continues providing its 2.4 million customers with innovative technologies and services

This was recently displayed when MTC joined global ICT and network leaders at the 2019 Global Mobile Broadband Conference, recently held in Zurich, Switzerland from 15 – 17 October, under the theme “5G, Gear Up”.

The gathering was a platform where ICT, networks and telco’s map out country specifics strategies to better prepare for launch of their own 5G technologies.

The conference, organised by Huawei Technologies, brought together various industry leaders to prepare the world for 5G. Tech giant Huawei is the global leader in 5G technology, having already installed 5G networks and architectures in major cities globally.

Discussions focused on the future of mobile connectivity, including future industry trends from the introduction of 5G, the internet of things and the mobile broadband industry.

Other topics that featured eminently at the summit were issues around artificial intelligence, cloud-based virtual augmented reality and the internet of vehicles and robots.

Huawei deputy chairman Ken Hu outlined the status of 5G developmentaround the world. He also delved into the importance of favorable policy and cross-sector collaboration for speeding up the next stage of 5G development.

“We have made great progress but to make the most of 5G, we need to work together to deal with the real challenges that lie ahead: spectrum, sire resources and cross-sector collaboration. 5G is not just faster 4G; it will play a completely different role in our lives, so as an industry we all need to have a fresh mindset to drive its future development,” he said.

Cementing the fast arrival of 5G, MTC’s human capital and corporate affairs officer Tim Ekandjo said: “The reality is that 5G is here, and MTC will embrace this new amazing technology, but it would mean collaboration from all stakeholders to bring 5G to Namibia,” said Ekandjo.

He added that the technology is expected to cross-cut the world by 2020 and will offer unlimited potential to vastly improve lives.

“This combination of cutting-edge network technology and the very latest research will provide faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and mobile devices than ever before,” said Ekandjo.

