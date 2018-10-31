MTC invests in fibre optic broadband to increase speed for businesses

WINDHOEK - With an ever-changing global communication ecosystem, the need to invest heavily in infrastructure remains a critical component for the growth of any telecommunications company if their goal is to survive in the cutthroat communication industry.

Spurred by the need to service Namibia, MTC’s launch of its fibre optic solutions for businesses, was driven by the aspiration to service its clientele with super-fast fibre broadband connections and bigger capacity

MTC’s Acting CEO, Thinus Smit explains, “In technology, changes are unavoidable. Technology continues to change and grow along with the increasing demand for faster and high-quality internet connection,” said Smit.

“As a full-service communications solution and internet service provider, MTC continues to keep up with the ever-growing changes and we continue to make new technology innovations to be able to provide the best internet service supported by the latest infrastructure and reliable networks for the people of Namibia, adds Smit.

Fibre offers a reliable and fast internet and allows the management of multiple devices with ease, giving the much-needed convenience for business – one of which is cloud services.

“The need for higher bandwidth in Namibia businesses is rising. We are currently experiencing a trend where services that were previously on local servers at each individual company are now moving to the internet as cloud-based services. In addition, the use of video services in businesses is also increasing, both for live use and for training,” says Patrick Mushimba, General Manager of IT at MTC.

Tim Ekandjo, the Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer said, “When a customer contacts us wanting a fibre optic connection, we check the company’s location along the routes which our cables are laid.

Currently we are laying more fibre cables connected to our roadside cabinets, from the cabinets we will be able to direct fibre lines directly to your place of business or premises, with the least turn over and minimal installation timeframe as possible.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Mbueta Ua-Ndjarakana (front) being assisted by MTC Chairman, Elvis Nashilongo and other MTC executives to physically lay the fibre optic cable in which MTC has invested for businesses. The increased need for bigger capacity and faster internet speed has created a need for increased capacity in the data network.



