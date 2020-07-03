MTC launches TikTok bundles Staff Reporter Business Khomas

MTC recently launched customised MTC TikTok Data Bundles, available for postpaid and prepaid customers on *682# from as little as N$5 for a 800MB daily bundle.

Customers can now purchase one day TikTok for N$5, that will provide 800MB, seven-day TikTok bundle for N$20 that comes with 3.5GB, and lastly a 30-day TikTok bundle priced at N$50 that will provide 9.5GB. These bundles are exclusively for use for the TikTok mobile application.

The TikTok bundles are available for all prepaid and postpaid customers, including Select, Mobiz Voice and SmartShare Voice), with the exception of Data and Legacy packages (TurboBoost, NetmanTime customers). All Select, Mobiz Voice and SmartShare Voice packages will automatically receive a seven-day TikTok Data Bundle free of charge every month. The validity of the bundle will only start once the customer utilises /open the TikTok app.

In addition, MTC, until 23 September 2020, will offer any customer that purchased any TikTok bundle an additional 10% of data, customers can purchase it via the existing *682# channel. Customers can also find out details on how much data is left by utilising the *682# menu and selecting the “Balance Enquire” option and then “Quick Balance” for their detailed balance.

TikTok is a short-form video sharing app which, according to DataReportal, has surpassed 1.5 billion downloads and 500 million active users worldwide.

It is a social network mostly used for sharing user-generated videos, of people lip-synching to popular songs.

Users create and upload their own videos where they lip-sync, sing, dance, or imitating famous talks. It also offers users browsing platforms to interact with another users’ content.

“As your best digital enabler that meets customer needs and committed to improve the lives of our customers through innovative digital solutions, we thus take pride in this product and certain that the customers will enjoy it,” said Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer.

“We have heard our customers and hope that the launch of these bundles will enable them to make the most of what is arguably the fastest growing social platform among the youth. We are committed to providing products and solutions that resonate with our customers, and the introduction of our TikTok bundles is another such offering. We are happy to be part of customer solutions and enabling the 081Nation to conveniently be part of this innovative product,” added Ekandjo.

2020-07-03 09:52:26 | 3 days ago