MTC Netball Premier League play-offs later this year Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

The play-offs for the much-anticipated MTC Netball Premier League are set for October and November this year, which will see 11 regions battling it out for the remaining six spots in the newly established topflight league.

The new MTC Netball Premier League will boast 12 teams, and it has already been decided that six of those teams will be coming from the Khomas, Otjozondjupa and Erongo regions, while the remaining six places will be up for grabs between the remaining 11 regions. The premier league is expected to kick off in March next year.

Speaking to this publication yesterday confirming the play-offs, Netball Namibia (NN) vice-president Rebecca Goagoses said the play-offs are scheduled to take place between October and November.

“The league will be made up of 12 teams for its inaugural year. Two teams each from Erongo, Khomas and Otjozondjupa have automatically qualified. The remaining six spots will be played out by the other regions, meaning there will be zonal play-offs scheduled for October and November 2020. Those regions will send three teams each and will be divided into zones for the play-offs and the six zonal winners will proceed to join the league to make up the number of 12 clubs as required,” explained Goagoses.

The vice-president also lauded sponsors MTC on the vital role it will play in terms of according opportunities to aspiring netballers. NN recently received a three-year sponsorship worth 4.2 million from MTC to assist with the establishment of a premier netball league and the development of netball countrywide.

2020-08-05 12:28:30 | 10 hours ago