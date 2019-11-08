MTN launches 4G at the coast Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

WINDHOEK - MTN Business Namibia has launched its LTE (4G) service at the coast, a development that now makes faster and reliable internet connectivity for home and office use in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay possible.

Following the installation of two towers at The Dome in Swakopmund and town centre in Walvis Bay, MTN customers will now enjoy a wireless broadband communication service that delivers super-fast internet in a way that suits the budget for the home and small business.

“Our capacity is capable of providing high quality connectivity to the coast without congestion. These towers bring Fixed LTE (4G) connectivity to the two towns. In a nutshell, super reliable connectivity at blinding speeds. It’s also an excellent redundancy link for the larger enterprise. It marks the beginning of MTN bringing its services to home and SME (small and medium enterprise) clients and is part of our campaign to paint Namibia Y’ello,” said Franko Venter, MTN Business Namibia Manager: Sales, Business Development and Partnerships.

For clients at the coast, MTN Business Namibia is offering a festive gift by giving free installations for November, December 2019 and January 2020.

“This will ensure everyone can enjoy holiday entertainment at home and efficiency at work at the speed of BeyondWOW,” Venter said.

The launch of the towers and LTE (4G) service at the coast last month follows the launch of two additional towers in Cimbebasia and Rocky Crest in Windhoek, increasing MTN’s LTE (4G) connectivity footprint across the country.

“MTN’s services are available all over the country but our Fixed LTE services are currently being broadcasted at nine sites, and that number is growing. We will inform our clients as we add on sites via our social media platforms as well as mass media,” Venter said.

“MTN’s mission is to ensure our customers’ lives are a whole lot brighter, specifically through our vision of delivering a bold, new digital world to our customers and we do so by employing the latest technologies in a sustainable and affordable manner, and we’re doing it right here in Namibia,” added Venter.

MTN Business Namibia is owned by the MTN Group, a telecommunications company with operations in 24 countries, and 30 percent by Profile Investments, a local entity.



2019-11-08 09:20:40 | 2 hours ago