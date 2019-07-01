Muchali ends 20-year exile, arrives in Namibia

WINDHOEK – Exiled resident of the former Caprivi Region Mulife Muchali, wanted for his perceived involvement in the infamous attack on Caprivi in 1999, has ended 20-year exile in Vancouver, Canada as he arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport yesterday, New Era was informed.

Commissioner for refugees in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Likius Valombola yesterday confirmed the arrival of Muchali saying he arrived via the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

“In transit heading to Addis Ababa and then Windhoek, after the passing away of my mother on Tuesday in Otjiwarongo, I will be arriving in Namibia tomorrow - June 30, 2019 at Hosea Kutako International Airport. I look forward to see the many friends I have engaged on Twitter. Peace!” Muchali said on twitter on Saturday.

He was seen as one of the most trusted henchmen of exiled secessionist leader Mishake Muyongo before the two had a fall-out after Muchali had told New Era in 2004 that Muyongo was homesick and that he wanted a presidential pardon.

Muyongo at the time had dismissed Muchali’s assertions as untrue and since then Muchali seems to have split from Muyongo and had been agitating to come back home. Sources said he arrived yesterday and that his wife arrived last year after the couple got a “security clearance” to ensure they will not pose a security risk.

Coincidentally, President Hage Geingob also on Friday implored Africans to promote the re-admission and re-integration of the diaspora back to Africa, saying that such efforts will ensure that people can return to their countries of origin with dignity and contribute to the development of the continent.

Geingob made this call while speaking at the opening of the 2019 Migration Dialogue for Southern Africa (Midsa).

The Head of State called on African nations to create conditions that will keep their people on the continent and entice those who have left.

“Africans continue to battle with irregular migration and displacement of citizens due to conflicts and the search for better economic conditions,” said Geingob.

He also expressed concern that Africans lose their lives while crossing the Mediterranean Sea to seek refuge in Europe, saying there is therefore a need to create conditions that will keep people in Africa.

Geingob called on the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Secretariat to help member states in the development of appropriate policies for smoother management of migration.

