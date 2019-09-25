Muchali says Dukwe refugees have nothing to fear

WINDHOEK - Former-exiled resident of the former Caprivi Region Mulife Muchali, who fled the country after the short-lived armed rebellion on the then Caprivi in 1999, has assured refugees at Dukwe in Botswana that conditions have been created in Namibia to ensure their swift social reintegration upon their arrival in the country.

The government of Botswana last week deported 93 families of the 852 remaining Namibian ‘refugees’ while 148 were expected this week and others in early October.

Those deported are said to have failed to take advantage of the dispensation extended to them to register for repatriation under an existing tripartite agreement.

Muchali, who in July this year ended 20-year exile in Vancouver, Canada, told New Era on Monday that – contrary to popular belief in Dukwe - security is a non-issue in Namibia as the country is peaceful and its political climate is stable.

“There is no reason for anyone coming from Dukwe to fear anything in Namibia, no one will even harass you or talk about anything that happened in 1999,” said Muchali, who was part of the government delegation that went to welcome the 93 families that were deported from Botswana last week Tuesday.

“I have received a warm welcome from the Namibia government, a brotherhood home welcoming. There is no reason that anyone should fear anything, all that we have been hearing [about supposed insecurity] is lies,” Muchali assured.

Muchali said those deported by the Botswana government last week were received with open arms and went back to their villages in the now Zambezi Region.

According to media reports, the Namibian government has allocated N$10.7 milllion for the former Dukwe refugees to integrate them into the system.

President Hage Geingob has repeatedly implored Africans to promote the re-admission and re-integration of the diaspora back to Africa, saying that such efforts will ensure that people can return to their countries of origin with dignity and contribute to the development of the continent.

During the opening of the 2019 Migration Dialogue for Southern Africa (Midsa) earlier this year, Geingob called on African nations to create conditions that will keep their people on the continent and entice those who have left.

“Africans continue to battle with irregular migration and displacement of citizens due to conflicts and the search for better economic conditions,” said Geingob.

He also expressed concern that Africans lose their lives while crossing the Mediterranean Sea to seek refuge in Europe, saying there is therefore a need to create conditions that will keep people in Africa.

He also called on the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Secretariat to help member states in the development of appropriate policies for smoother management of migration.

Muchali was seen as one of the most trusted henchmen of exiled secessionist leader Mishake Muyongo before the two had a fall-out after Muchali had told New Era in 2004 that Muyongo was homesick and that he wanted a presidential pardon.

Muyongo at the time had dismissed Muchali’s assertions as untrue and since then Muchali seems to have split from Muyongo and had been longing to come back home.

