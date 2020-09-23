MultiChoice launches Enhanced Decoder Notification Staff Reporter Business Khomas

MultiChoice Namibia has confirmed the launch of its Enhanced Decoder Notification (EDN) functionality, which aims to address communication issues for subscribers and takes the admin out of TV viewing so consumers can get back to being entertained.

This new functionality will provide viewers with streamlined access to important subscription information, including rewards notifications, payable subscription amounts, methods to avoid late payment and disconnection.

This will be done by displaying icons that represent the different types of notifications on top of Live TV, and it will be available on both the DStv and GOtv decoders. The message will also be added to the Mail Messages screen.

“In the ever-advancing world of video entertainment, innovation is a key driver of the business. Multichoice is always dedicated to delivering innovative resources to ensure continuous improvements of our products,” said Roger Gertze, managing director of Multichoice Namibia. Through a myriad of innovations that ensure customer satisfaction and guarantee a rewarding journey for all our subscribers, MultiChoice continues to position itself as one of Africa’s major entertainment sources – and now, the introduction of the new EDN service ensures fewer interruptions during viewing.

2020-09-23 10:01:56 | 10 hours ago