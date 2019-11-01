Murder accused Valombola gets trial dates

WINDHOEK - The murder as well as the discharging of a firearm in public trial of commissioner for refugees in Namibia Likius Valombola, 56, will start on 22 June next year before Windhoek High Court Acting Judge Claudia Claasen.

However, he will have to return to court on 19 May for a status hearing to ascertain whether everything is ready for trial.

The trial is set down for hearing from 22 June to 26 June and then from 6 to 8 July, 16 and 17 July and 3 to 8 August. The refugees commissioner is charged with murder for the death of 27-year-old student Helao Kapembe Ndjaba. According to the state, Valombola shot the deceased unlawfully and intentionally twice in the head with the direct intention to kill him during the period 18 to 19 May, 2018. Ndjaba died in hospital 10 days later.

It is further stated in the indictment that Valombola is guilty of the offence of discharging a firearm in public, which he had no justification for.

According to the indictment, during the late night or early morning hours of 18 to 19 May 2018, the accused was a passenger in his motor vehicle driven by his son. They arrived at the junction of King Kauluma and Omuvapu streets in Katutura where another vehicle was stationary on the road due to mechanical problems. The accused allegedly insisted that the vehicle be moved, but this did not happen.

Valombola then took out his licensed firearm before firing two shots in the direction of the deceased, which struck him in the head.

The victim was taken to Katutura hospital where he succumbed to his injuries 10 days later. Valombola was represented by lawyer Sisa Namandje and the state by Advocate Antonia Verhoef. He is free on bail of N$15 000.

During his bail hearing, Valombola denied any wrongdoing when he took a no guilty plea after the charges were put to him.

In his defence, he said, he had no intention to harm anyone when he fired the shots.

He stated that at the time he fired the shots, his life was in danger because of three unknown men who were banging on his car.

