Murder case probe over alcohol finalised

Maria Amakali

The Namibian police have concluded investigations into the case of the woman accused of killing her neighbour over alcohol in 2018.

Early this year, the police were instructed to comply with the directive by the prosecutor general so that she could pronounce herself over the matter.

During her appearance before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo, Holtensia Kamati (32) was informed the investigator has complied with additional instructions of the prosecutor general.

Investigations were finalised and the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor general’s office for the decision, said prosecutor Latoya Mukumbo.

The court then postponed the matter to 17 September for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself on the matter.

Kamati was arrested in November 2018, for allegedly fatally hitting Johannes Kapewasha on the head with a brick, which caused him to die on the spot. According to police reports at the time, the fatal incident happened at a bar in 8ste Laan, Otjomuise where Kapewasha was employed as a security guard.

Kapewasha wanted to have a drink from Kamati’s alcohol, which sparked a confrontation between the two. The suspect’s boyfriend removed her from the bar and locked her inside the shack.

However, she allegedly escaped without her partner’s knowledge. It is alleged after escaping from the shack, she sneaked up on Kapewasha from behind and hit him with a brick. Kapewasha died on the spot from the fatal blow to the head. The incident happened at the bar where the suspect resides.

Kamati has denied any wrong doing during his plea to the charge of murder on September 19.

No plea explanation was tendered with the defence leaving the onus on the State to prove their case against Kamati.

Kamati is out on N$2 000 bail that was extended until her next scheduled appearance in court.

2020-07-17 10:13:24 | 3 days ago