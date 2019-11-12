Murder case referred to Regional Court

WINDHOEK – Four men accused of having a hand in the death of Alex Maluli Mushe in April 2017 will stand trial in the Windhoek Regional Court in 2020.

The accused are Kleopas Malima, 24, Kenibirth Ashipala, 25, Nande Malima, 23, and Robert Shikongo, 25. The accused all made an appearance before magistrate Ileni Velikoshi yesterday.

The court postponed their case to January 24, 2020 for the accused to seek legal aid in order for their trial to begin.

The prosecution is charging Malima and his co-accused with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the course of justice. All charges emanate from the death of Mushe who died on 6 April 2017.

The prosecution alleges the group intentionally killed Mushe by stabbing him with a knife. The prosecution further claims the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances derives from the fact the group was in possession of a dangerous weapon that was later used in the killing.

Having forced Mushe into submission, the group stole his bag and ran off.

Mushe allegedly died from excessive bleeding due to the stab wounds said to have been inflicted by Malima and his co-accused.

During Kleopas’ bail hearing, co-accused Nande testified that he saw his elder brother, Kleopas, stabbing the deceased. Nande further testified that he and Shikongo were merely witnesses at the scene of the crime on the date in question.

In addition, he does not recall seeing co-accused Shikongo at the crime scene that night. According to court documents, Kleopas admitted guilt to the offence during his first appearance in court. The documents further state that Kleopas admitted that he stabbed Mushe because he had hit him with a stone.

2019-11-12 07:11:55 | 12 minutes ago