Murder suspect surrenders  to police 

The suspect in a gruesome murder in Windhoek has turned himself to the police last week Thursday, after having been on the run for more than five days.

The 36-year-old suspect is accused of stabbing his 30-year-old friend 24 times all over his body on 12 September in the Havana informal settlement.

According to police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the victim, Erasmus Mukwiilongo was stabbed multiple times with a knife.

It is alleged the suspect went to get Mukwiilongo for a drink at a local bar before he started stabbing him all over his body. According to a source, the exact words of the suspect were: “Let me stab all the four tires of your vehicle before I finish you off. I will teach you a lesson”.

Shikwambi said the stabbing occurred allegedly after an argument erupted between the two, which resulted in a fight that ended in multiple stabbings.

The suspect is expected to appear in court today in connection with the murder. Police investigations continue in the matter.

2020-09-21 09:44:54 | 1 days ago