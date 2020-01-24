Mushe diversifies into different genres Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo



WINDHOEK – If you are a fan of local music and have listened to Mushe’s latest album, I am#Cota Mushe, you will notice he has gone broad this time in terms of his sound and genre.

With the 16th tracks on the album, nobody will feel left out, as Mushe has included different genres such as Kwaito, #Magaisa, Afro-Pop to accommodate all Namibian music lovers.

The album, which was released last year November, has a wonderful message, endless soulful sounds, rugged beats and an amazing collaboration with various artists.

When I first listened to the album, I couldn’t help to admit he has shown growth in his music and he is willing to take it to another level.

The album opens with the track, titled ‘Peinge Ompito’, featured by 2ko na Koxa and Page, where Mushe is requesting for a chance to return to music. I believe the opening track is intriguing.

If you are a fan of #Magaisa, then this album is for you. He featured award-winning and multi-lingual artist Kalux on his 6th track, titled ‘Landulako’.

We all know Kalux has been making waves with his signature style of music and his collaboration with Mushe came in handy. The pair released the music video during the festive season, which has garnered over 6 000.00 views already.

In an interview with Mushe last year, he spoke about taking his music going continental and there’s no doubt if he keeps doing what he has done in this album the stage is set for him.

Even though the Om’nangeshefa hitmaker has become versatile in terms of music, he never loses his original afro-pop sound, which keeps him grounded as an artist.

The good production of the album was done by M-Record Studio, Base Lata, DJ Chronic, Andrew, Kallo On the Beat and VDKei Crazy Boy.

Other collaborations on the album include Exit, Top Cheri, Neslow, Teqla, VDKei, Tulisan and Katyoko.

The album can be found in all parts of the country.



