Mushe set to release sixth album

WINDHOEK- Albert “Mushe’ Uulenga is planning on releasing a brand new album at the end of next month, which will contain mature and message-orientated lyrics and sound.

His sixth studio album, which does not have title yet, will have guest producers like NAMAs’ 2019 winning producer DJ Chronic, VDKEI, as well as Glo and himself.

The ‘Wumwe tati kalako’ hitmaker revealed to Entertainment Now! that he will always stay true to his calling, that is, music, apart from him having multiple businesses. “Music has maintained my name. It’s easier to open doors with my name through music. My other businesses bring me more money and make my living standard better,’’ he explained.

After dropping two albums with Exit, he said they are already planning on doing another group project together very soon as the ‘Go to Malawi’ singer is featuring in his yet-to-be-named album.

‘’We will be dropping a video towards the end of November titled ‘We still the same’ featuring my long-time former group member, Exit. While I get everything in order, I also plan on signing artists to my label next year because we get those calls every day but we can only sign when we are fully ready,’’ he said.

