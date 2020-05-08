Musukubili humbled by NYS appointment

New National Youth Services (NYS) commissioner Felix Musukubili says he is humbled by his appointment by President Hage Geingob. Speaking to New Era just hours after the announcement of his appointment by State House, the Namport human resources executive said: “I’m sincerely humbled by His Excellency, the President’s appointment, as commissioner for NYS which I have accepted whole heartedly.”

Geingob through press secretary Alfredo Hengari yesterday announced the appointment of Musukubili for a five-year term. His appointment is effective 1 June. Musukubili was given the nod after Joseph Mukedwa, who was initially appointed in August 2019, declined the offer. He said the terms of reference of the commissioner are stipulated under Sections 11(3)(4) and 12 of the National Youth Service Act. “Musukubili will be responsible for the overall efficient management and administration of the service and shall be expected to render secretarial and administrative services to the board, in support of its mandate to advise the President as head of the service,” Hengari said. “The Presidency further informs that Joseph Euclides Mukendwa, who was announced commissioner of the National Youth Service in August 2019, subsequently withdrew from that offer of employment, necessitating the recruitment process to recommence.” Geingob expressed confidence and trust in the ability, commitment and professionalism with which Musukubili will discharge duties and responsibilities as commissioner of the NYS. The NYS is involved in youth recruitment from all regions and constituencies in Namibia, development of young people, voluntarism and creating opportunities for skills development.



2020-05-08 11:09:08 | 2 days ago