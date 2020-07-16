My weekly take away - Collaboration in sports best way to fight Covid-19 Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Sport is a major contributor to economic and social development, the contribution sports make to individuals and communities, the empowerment of women and young people, as well as to health, education and social inclusion is massive.

This crisis has come on hard and fast. In many ways, when live professional sports were put on hold, a major aspect of life changed so quickly and comprehensively that it shocked many into seeing the scope of the problem.

With the resumption of sports, sport clubs, businesses and all stakeholders are faced with an economical struggle and will not function or operate the way they used to. With that situation on the table, practical steps for our sports industry need to be taken very seriously as we tip-toe in the new normal.

Firstly, we need to prepare for more outbreaks and restrictions. What are we going to do if a second wave of Covid-19 arises as soon as we start the leagues, or a new virus spreads in the next few years? What contingency plans can be put in place now?

Moreover, many questions have arisen from the situation. How do you simultaneously manage fan expectations, minimise operational disruption, and plan for a future that, in both the short and long term, may not look anything like the past?

Can new technologies and channels help engage fans during suspended or modified league operations? With the pandemic looking likely to be with us for some time, the entire sports ecosystem will need new ways to deal with threats to financial and business continuity arising from disrupted cash flows and possible impacts on longer-term attendances and engagement from fans.

In conclusion, this Covid-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have very considerable effects on the sporting world as well as on the physical and mental well-being of people around the world, for that reason, stakeholders need to work cooperatively as a team to address the current and future challenges and to facilitate future sports events that are safe and enjoyable for all.

*Stefan Ngolo is a sports enthusiast and sports education scholar. He can be reached at ngoloset@gmail.com.

