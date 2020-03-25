My weekly take away - Covid-19: Why it’s important to work out from home Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Many countries have declared lockdowns and people are not allowed to leave their homes due to the deadly Covid-19 virus. Don’t you think this is the right time to adopt a home workout routine for yourself? We all know working out will make us healthier, stronger, have less stress, more energy and live longer. It is a surprising fact that home workouts can be as effective as the gym or outdoor workouts – and is even more fun.

Here are some interesting reasons why anyone should consider working out at home.

You don’t need gym equipment

There is a lot of workouts you can do at home. Here are a few basic exercises on how to build muscle at home without equipment; it will help you stay in shape: push-ups, crunches, dips, pull-ups, squats, bodyweight exercises, etc.

You can work out in shifts

Working out at home lets you break up the day if you need to; you can exercise morning, midday and night time. This is highly beneficial to people who have small children. Thirty minutes of uninterrupted time may be a luxury they never have.

You can listen to your music out loud

You can listen to your kind of music as loud as you wish. You don’t have to listen to other people’s music that you do not like and you can watch TV or follow the workout videos of your choice.

You can practice your killer dance moves

During your rest periods, you can jam out to your tunes and even practice the new line dance, kwaito, hip-hop or two-step. Dance away! Fitness is about whole-body health that connects to your spirit, and what better way to express that than through dance?

It’s easy to tack on a meditation

Doing a short meditation right after your workout is a perfect time. However, it is usually difficult to meditate at the gym because it is overcrowded and there is constant movement. At home, no one is there to interrupt you, gawk at you or judge you, making it the best meditation place ever.

The bottom line is doing what feels right for you. What’s most important is honouring the one body you were given to live in and explore in. We don’t find time to take care of ourselves; we make it!

*Stefan Ngolo can be reached at ngoloset@gmail.com

