My weekly take away - Dear Luc Eymael, don’t let the door hit you on your way out Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Dear Luc Eymael, I hope that this letter finds you well during these turbulent times due to the coronavirus. I know we are not friends but after reading your statement following your departure from Yanga in Tanzania, I was really dejected and I felt that it was necessary for me to pen this letter.

You have no respect for yourself and you’ve got no respect for the continent of Africa. Actually, the continent of Africa doesn’t need people like you. I’ll be astonished if I ever see you in Africa again. After your statement following your exit from Yanga, you don’t deserve to come back.

After what Africa has done for you in the past decade, you decided to thank the continent with a disrespectful statement. Calling the people of Tanzania uneducated and telling their fans that they don’t know football showed the whole world how arrogant you are.

Because if you know football, why are you not coaching in top European leagues? Top coaches are in top European leagues. Why are you still hovering in Africa if you are that good?

You can’t even coach in the lower divisions in your own country back in Belgium but you are busy portraying yourself as an astute coach who is just doing Africa a favour.

It is high time that we get rid of individuals the likes of you in our football. Your remarks about Yanga supporters shouting like dogs and monkeys is uncalled for. It clearly shows that you are a racist.

We are at a time when we are trying to eradicate racism in football. Fifa needs to send a strong message to you about your remarks. These are serious remarks that deserve serious action.

Your attitude of undermining people didn’t only start when you were in Tanzania. It started here in South Africa when you wanted to coach Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United by hook or by crook. You told these two giant clubs that you were giving them two weeks to decide if they want to capture your services or not. I’m glad that they didn’t fall into that trap.

The problem is that you think you deserve to coach these big African clubs by virtue of being European. But you need to prove that on the field of play. That’s the only way you can get an opportunity to be at top clubs. Not by talking rubbish.

Talk is cheap. I don’t think the people of Africa will ever respect you. I believed that you had the potential to become a good coach but your attitude is your problem. Your time is now up.

It is time to pack your bags and go back to Europe. That’s where you need to prove yourself because you’ve failed to show us in Africa that you are a top dog. - www.iol.co.za

* Minenhle Mkhize is an independent journalist and member of South African Football Journalists Association (Safja). He is also a two time KZN Sports Journalist of the Year winner.

2020-08-05 12:20:29 | 10 hours ago