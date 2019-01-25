N$16 million worth of land tax assessments issued

WINDHOEK - The Ministry of Land Reform has issued 1 254 land tax assessments on request as per the revised High Court interdict of May 21 last year, translating to N$16.6 million land tax collection.

During the 2017/18 financial year, the Minister of Land Reform Utoni Nujoma said the ministry could not issue general assessments using the 2012 valuation roll scheduled for February 19 this year.

“I need to mention that the pending review case is seriously hampering the smooth impletion of land tax on commercial agricultural land in Namibia,” Nujoma said.

However, the minister noted the preparations of the 2017-2022 valuation roll is in progress and will be defended in the valuation court during the year. Further, he maintained that during the current financial year the constitutional court challenges of the land tax were dismissed by the Supreme Court in June 2018. The land valuation and taxation regulations, he says, were amended and gazetted with the belief that emerging issues stemming from the court challenges experienced in the past will be addressed.

He also revealed that the ministry managed to facilitate the amendment and gazetting of the Property Valuers Profession Act, of 2012.

According to him, this amendment will pave the way for the finalisation of the regulations and registration instrument for property valuers in Namibia. He said once all this subordinate legislation is in place, the Namibian Council for Property Valuers Profession will be revived.

Furthermore, Nujoma said it is noted that the work of the directorate of valuation and estate management has evolved beyond serving only the internal clients of the Ministry of Land Reform, but also serving external clients that include other government ministries, offices and agencies. He announced that the computerised deeds registration system should be commenced for assisting the department in its efforts to bring efficiency in property registration. In addition, Nujoma noted the ministry is now implanting the new procurement system as indicated in the Procurement Act, No. 15 of 2015.

