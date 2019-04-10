N$4.6 billion police budget not sufficient: Ndeitunga

WINDHOEK - Namibian police Inspector-General Sebastain Ndeitunga said the recent N$4.6 billion budget allocation to the police will not be sufficient to meet demands such as procuring new vehicles, uniforms, operations and administration.

He said the budget allocation would not allow for new recruitments into the force, while promotions would also be placed on ice.

“It will not be enough,” he told New Era upon inquiry.

“Even for operational purposes, issues of water and electricity. We always struggle, it will not be enough.” Ndeitunga said despite the perceived challenges, the police would have to do more with the little resources at their disposal.

He cautioned members of the force to take care of the available fleet, as he does not anticipate any new acquisition of police vehicles in this financial year.

“There is a careless attitude among some members but we also can’t avoid breakdown and damages because of accidents. Our care are 24 hours on the road and the lifespan of our vehicles is short and there are no replacements,” stated Ndeitunga.

Ndeitunga said they need to make sure they render maximum services with the resources at their disposal by committing and sensitizing and making service men and women understand the service needs to be rendered with the resources they have.

The head of the police stated they will be cutting some of the services and make sure all members of the force are sensitised in this regard.

He explained that the biggest chunk of the budget is allocated to salaries. He said the police have frozen recruitment and promotion this year. However, he said Nampol used savings from personnel to promote junior officers but this should not be seen as general promotion as there was no budget aimed for it.

“It was saving from personnel that we realised that we can use small money to promote particularly junior officers. We cannot allow the money to go back to Treasury while we have backlog in promotion.”

Regarding recruitment into the force this year, Ndeitunga stated they will not be recruiting this year as government is concentrating on reducing the wage bill. As a result, Ndeitunga said they have to assist the government where possible in this regard.

But when asked how will the police manage if some members are going on retirement, resigning while some are dying, Ndeitunga agreed that the natural wastage is higher and that many people are retiring and it will be worse in 2023 where many people are retiring. He said this will leave a big gap in the police establishment and will affect some of the services and areas. “It is also a lesson to rationalize resources and do more with the little resources we have,” he remarked.





2019-04-10 09:05:30 5 hours ago