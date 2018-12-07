NAC employees protest over wages

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK - Workers at Namibia Airports Company (NAC) recently held a peaceful demonstration at Eros Airport, demanding a three percent salary increase on top of a market-related realignment amongst other requests.

The aggrieved NAC employees handed over a petition to the Acting CEO of NAC, Lot Haifidi, in which they state the Minister of Works and Transport, John Motorwa, did not approve their agreement that was concluded between Namibia Public Workers Union (NAPWU), NAC management, and the Board.

Management had informed the workers that it was 100 percent that affordability and sustainability of NAC could be implemented once their line ministry gave them the green light without any delay.

Workers are seeking salary realignment of benchmark as per Price Water Coopers’ (PWC) report, an increase of N$320 in transport allowance, and a 50/50 contribution for medical aid for the 2020 financial year, as they are currently paying 100 percent.

Another thorny issue singled out by the workers, which they feel must be dealt with is that all acting strategic positions should be filled up, as it is creating leadership instability, and incompetency of management and the Board, amongst other things.

Handing over the petition of behalf of the Workers Union Representative Committee (WURCOM), Chairperson, Theo Mabengo, said they will give NAC management 14 working days to respond to their demands.

‘’We hereby sending a clear message to NAC management and the Board of Directors that we are productive employees keeping our institution at heart; thus, we are strongly demanding that our grievances be addressed as soon as possible,’’ he stressed.

NAC board C hair, Leake Hangala, informed this reporter that the minister came back and asked for further clarity on some points raised in the agreement.

“We are committed to engaging in the most professional manner in this regard; we must remember the country is faced with economic problems, and I also don’t think our output is measured by our input. We cannot just demand more and give less, but we will continue to engage with them further,’’ he noted. NAC workers have threatened to approach the Labour Commissioner if management fails to meet their deadline since they petitioned NAC.

