Nakathila anticipates return to the ring

Maurice Kambukwe

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) global junior lightweight champion Jeremiah Nakathila says he misses fighting and cannot wait to get back into the ring.

Boxing, like any other sport, was cancelled early March due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has made it impossible for any other sport to take place.

Speaking to New Era Sport recently, the 30-year-old said he has been busy training in the gym and does not see any intention of slowing down.

“For me, there is no day off. I have been training since the beginning of the lockdown; I been training hard with hopes that when boxing returns, I do not have an excuse. I am hungry for more,” he said.

Nakathila, who is ranked number three in the WBO junior lightweight, was hoping to challenge for the world title this year.

However, he was disappointed in how things unfolded in the year, while the global pandemic has not made things any easier.

“Everyone knows this was supposed to be my year to make my country proud. I was hoping to bring the world title home. If you look at my social media pages, I have been posting about myself, working hard in the gym, with a hashtag road to the world title,” said Nakathila.

“I really put in the work to get me to fight for the world title this year but due to the pandemic, all my plans were just shattered down – but I still haven’t given up. I’ll keep on training and working hard. I sense my fans miss watching me entertaining them with those knockout punches but I also hope things will be better for us to return to the ring.”

