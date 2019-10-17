Nakathila prepares for epic battle against Pambeni Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s WBO Global junior lightweight champion Jeremiah “Low Key” Nakathila will be faced with a horrid task of negotiating his way past dangerous Zimbabwean opponent Peter Pambeni when they meet on 23 November.

Nakathila, who also held the WBO Africa junior lightweight title which he successfully defended on five occasions, is set to defend his WBO Global junior lightweight title which he won against Hungarian fighter Zoltan Kovacs early this year. The young Namibian fighter holds a record of 18 wins and one lose from 19 fights.

Pambeni recently clinched the WBO Africa Lightweight title when he defeated Danny Boy on points at Ramatex. The Zimbabwean has never lost against a Namibian opponent and will be looking to keep a clean sheet when he faces the in-form Nakathila.

Nicknamed the “Sniper”, Pambeni has a record of 23 fights, 17 wins, 3 losses and 3 draws and has not lost in his last 10 fights. Heading into the Pambeni fight, Nakathila will be under tremeduous pressure to win as a possible victory could see him move within touching distance of a world title. “This will be another tough fight for Nakathila but we have confidence in his ability to show the world why he is amongst the best of the best in this division. He just came off a major victory against Kovacs and now he takes on another WBO title holder which proves that we are serious about the quality of opponents we select to prove his worth,” said his promoter Nestor Tobias.

The undercards of this fight will be announced in due course and the fight is being promoted by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions.

