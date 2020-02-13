Nakathila to headline Independence Boxing Bonanza…exciting action in the offing Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

Namibia’s WBO Global Jr lightweight champion, Jeremiah “Low-Key” Nakathila and his compatriot Mike “Silent Assassin” Shonena will be the main two acts when the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy & Fitness Academy host its annual Independence Boxing Bonanza next month.

Officially launching the boxing bonanza yesterday in the capital, leading local boxing promoter Nestor Tobias said as has become tradition, the event will honour and celebrate Namibia’s 30th independence anniversary.

For this year, the annual boxing bonanza will be held under the theme “Independence Boxing Celebration” and will see the fast and furious Nakathila putting his most prized asset on the line against South Africa’s Rofhiwa Maemu on 28 March at the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino.

The bonanza will see the hard-punching Shonena defend his WBO Africa welterweight title against Tanzania’s Twaha Kiduku in the main supporting fight of the night.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference, Tobias said that the boxing bonanza will serve as part of the country’s independence celebrations on 21 March, although the bonanza will be held on the 28th of next month. “This year we are celebrating 30 years of independence as a country, and the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy & Fitness Academy will this year be celebrating 20 years of existence and MTC on the other hand will be celebrating 25 years of existence as well. So, it’s only right that we take this opportunity to collectively celebrate all these milestones and everything that we have achieved over the past 30 years. I want to thank MTC who are the main sponsors, they have been with us for the past seven years and also thanks to the government for availing opportunities and also ensuring we partake internationally,” said the award-winning veteran promoter.

On his part, also speaking at yesterday’s presser, Nakathila assured his fans that he is ready and well prepared to square off against Maemu. “I am happy for my upcoming fight, we have been training tirelessly since January. I want to thank my promoter and trainer Nestor for making sure that there’s always fights for us. I don’t know much about my opponent, but I believe he knows me very well,” boasted Nakathila.

Also in action on the night will be Walter “Executioner” Kautondokwa, who will face Malawi’s Alick Mwenda over eight rounds in an international super middleweight fight, while Charles Shinima will confront Zimbabwe’s Liberty Muwani in an international middleweight fight over six rounds.

Paulinus “John John” Ndjolonimus will take to the ring for an international middleweight six-rounder against Charles Misanjo of Malawi. Meanwhile, Phillipus Shaanika, Michael Bernard, Philipus Nghitumbwa, Filemon Nghitenyane, Abed Shikongo and Paulus Amavila will all face yet-to-be announced opponents.

mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-02-13 09:18:25 | 8 days ago