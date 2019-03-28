NAMAs 2019 artist of the year to pocket N$250 000

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The launch of the 2019 Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) officially kicked off and is calling on Namibian artists to submit entries for the 9th edition. The awards, sponsored by MTC and NBC, has availed a massive cash incentive of N$250 000 for the Artist of the Year.

The Artist of the Year is a new category, which has been added to the awards and will see the best talent in Namibia, “whether being male or female, compete in this category on an equal platform for the accolade of the overall best artist of the year in Namibia,” advised Tim Ekandjo of MTC. The Artist of the Year will be decided by the highest score recorded from the judges’ vote awarded to the winners of the Best Male and Best Female categories. According to Ekandjo Best Male and Female artists will receive N$100 000 per category while Artist of the Year has been allocated N$150 000, which ultimately means the Artist of the Year walks away with a N$250 000 cash prize.

Another change made is to the Best Producer category where nominees will be decided by the top five overall best scores received from the judges’ vote for musical entries nominated within the Best Male, Best Female and Group/Duo of the Year categories. Best Producer walks away with N$37 500.

“Entries for the Best Music Video category will now only allow one entry per artist, and only music videos produced from a master recording (master original song) that was released within the entry qualifying period will be allowed,” said Ekandjo. The NAMAs committee said if a new music video was produced using an old recording (song) for which the song was released outside of this year’s entry eligibility period, that music video will not qualify for entry, and will no longer be accepted.

Entries are open as from April 1 and will close on April 26. Ekandjo, who is MTC’s chief of human capital and corporate affairs, said Namibian artists with music, either singles or albums, commercially released (made available for sale in any recognized retail trade) in Namibia between the dates of December 1, 2017 and November 30, 2018 must submit their entries. NAMAs 2019 will have a total of 25 categories. “Artists can either drop entries sealed in an envelope at any NBC offices country-wide or at MTC head office in Windhoek,” said Ekandjo.

According to Ekandjo, artists can enter online but must still have to drop off physical entry forms and assets. “If you have entered online, you will be allowed to submit your physical entry form with your albums after the closing date,” he said. Ekandjo reiterated that the NAMAs committee must receive either an online entry or a physical form entry on or before the closing date.

Due to the last-minute decision to host the NAMAs this year, Ekandjo concluded that instead of the months waiting period after the show has ended, the waiting period this time around will be a minimum of 3-4 days before entries for the 2020 NAMAs are called.

