NAMAs nominees announced

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Nominees for one of the most anticipated events in the country, the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs), were announced over the weekend.

On a night of excitement and high adrenaline among Namibian artists, 64 deserving nominees were nominated for the music awards, beating out over 100 other artists that entered for the nominations. With nine years of successfully recognising Namibian music talents, the NAMAs have partnered up with MTC, NBC and other sponsors to make the upcoming music awards a success.

Speaking at the NAMAs nominees’ announcement at a local eatery in Windhoek, MTC’s Chief of Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Tim Ekandjo paused to lash out at some Namibian artists who use drugs, which he says affects the music industry.

“We have seen lots of artists going through different stages in the music industry but the most disturbing things we see is artists getting into substances abuse and losing themselves to drugs,” said Ekandjo, adding that it is time for the industry to assist artists as they all cannot handle fame.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Now!, Ekandjo complained of the same issue saying that the music industry has a long way to go if they do not come up with structures to develop artists and help them improve.

One of Namibia’s best music producers DJ Kboz couldn’t contain his excitement at being nominated for the Best Male Artist category, saying that he is looking forward to the NAMAs 2019.

As one of the experienced producers on the local scene, Kboz said Namibian producers should improve on music quality for the growth of the industry in the country.

The NAMAs will take place at the Dome in Swakopmund on September 7, where 24 nominees will be rewarded.

Best Male Artist of the Year

BIG BEN - 102

DJ KBOZ - 38

EXIT - THE LIFE OF KINTA KINTE

GAZZA - MISUNDERSTOOD

SEAN K - STATUS UPDATED

Best Female Artist of the Year

LINDSEY - RENEWED

LIZE EHLERS - 5

REEZIANA - DAWN OF THEE UNDERDOG

TOP CHERI - FERTILE

ZAY ZAY - U GENADE

Best Duo/Group of the Year

FRANKLIN & DEE’A - CHURCH IN SESSION

KINZZO & FIMBIKO - IIMWAKU

O.COM - KINGS OF KULTURE

TSWAZIS - CRITICAL BUT STABLE

T-BOZZ & STAIKA - NAUXUBE

Best Newcomer of the Year

FRANKLIN & DEE’A - CHURCH IN SESSION

LINDSEY - RENEWED

SKRYPT - FOR THE WAIT

TOP CHERI - FERTILE

VAUGHN AHRENS - SONGS FOR WEDNESDAYS

Best Album of the Year

EXIT - THE LIFE OF KUNTAKINTE

GAZZA - MISUNDERSTOOD

TATE BUTI - ONDJEKE

TOP CHERI - FERTILE

TSWAZIS - CRITICAL BUT STABLE

Best Afrikaans

BRADLEY ANTHONY - EK IS LIEF VIR JOU FT BWOY

LINDSEY - GOD VAN DIE OU-TYD

LIZE EHLERS - HOU OP LIEG

REEZIANA - LIEF MY

VAUGHN AHRENS - AMEN



Best Damara Punch

KINZZO - EENDJO

KINZZO & FIMBIKO - YAA NANGESHEFA

RODNEY SEIBEB - NE !HUB-AIB

T-BOZZ & STAIKA - NAUXUBE

TSWAZIS - SA GELUKS

Best Oviritjie

ALMA PEKI HIAMUHONA - PENINA

OUWA UO VIRITJE - I’M SORRY

MBM - MUKAA KOZONGOMBE

RAX KANDJOZE - MBAKONDJA O’SHARPA

THE BIG FIVE - OKAKURUHA

Best Soukous/Kwasa

ALLEN JONATHAN - CHICHIKEZAKO FT DJ LENGA LENGA

DJ SIYA - MUKWAKO FT TATE BUTI

MSUNDAY - MOLUKANDA FT. JS

TATE BUTI - ONDJEKE

TOP CHERI - DANISA

Best Afro Pop (inclusive of Township Disco)

ANTANY KNOWS - COMPRENDE

ALLEN JONATHAN - /NUBA TE FT STAKES & ADORA

DJ KBOZ - THE MUSIC FT KING ELEGANT, PRINCELOU, TOP CHERI & ATHAWISE

GAZZA - CHELETE

KALUX - RORO FT ONE BLOOD

Best Collaboration

BLENGE MO FIRE FT ETJO (ETHNIX) & JIMMY JAY - 2 SIDES

KANIBAL - LOVE LANGUAGE FT KING WASABY

O.COM - NANA FT TOP CHERI & DAKA YONONGO

SHAETO FT BRADLEY ANTHONY - REMAIN ME

TATE BUTI - AINA FT TOP CHERI

Best Gospel

ADORATION HOLY CHOIR - YADAH PRAISE

D-NAFF - WE PRAY FT NAMGOSPEL UNITED

LINDSEY - ALLES OP DIE ALTAAR

TSWAZIS - PRAY

ZAY ZAY - OP DIE SEE

Best Kwaito

D-JAY - MISTAKE ME FT YOUNG T

EXIT - IIMWAKU- MWAKU

ROCKING GENTS - DO LIKE I DO

SATLAM & M-JAY - OMAKUNDE FT EXIT, ALCOVIBE & YIZO YIZO

SIXER VUNDAKAN - KOTOKA FT. EXIT

Best R&B

DJ KBOZ - MAUKUHONGO FT ETJO (ETHNIX)

JALEEL - REAL LOVE

MICHEAL PULSE - JUST LIKE THATT

SEAN K - SO BAE

SHAETO - TAKE IT AWAY

Best Rap/Hip Hop

ABDALLAH - MIRROR IMAGE FT ZARA, FIDDY THE RAPPER & LEO THE GUITARIST

KANIBAL - MOLUKANDA

SHAETO - REMAIN ME FT BRADLEY ANTHONY

SKRYPT - I GOT IT

SLAMMER - RUN THE WHOLE TOWN

Best House

FRANKLIN & DEE’A - KALA WAHAFA FT ESME & IMMS

GOOD SOUL - TODAY FT DESIRE

KINZZO & FIMBIKO - EENGOMA

LIZE EHLERS - FANTASTIC SAM

SEUN - I’M IN LOVE WITH JESUS

Best Traditional

BIG BEN - VAKURU

KATOPI - OMBILI NAIPANGELE

LAVIYALAVA - CHANGE FT HIMBA BOI

PULAZA - IAO KHOEN

TORSHLAM - ONTUMWAFO

Best Reggae

FRANS DOMINGOS - WHO CAN I SEND?

GERRY DREAD - GHETTO SURVIVAL

KANA BOY - VANA VANDJE FT KAMATI EKANDA

VAUGHN AHRENS - STELLENBOSCH

VALENTINO ELAGO - LOVING YOU IS EASY FT DALUX

Best Single

DESMOND FT JALEEL - KNOW BETTER

KK - Khâimâ FT TSWAZIS

RUSH - NO SURPRISE FT LAMORE

SALLY BOSS MADAM - NET SO

SUNNY BOY - YOUNG, WILD AND FREE

Best Music Video

JALEEL - REAL LOVE

KK FT TSWAZIS - Khâimâ

LEATHER MEIN - GIVE ME DANCE

SALLY BOSS MADAM - NET SO

SEAN K - SO BAE

Pan African Artist of the Year

AKA - FELA INVERSACE

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ - AFRICAN BEAUTY

HOLLY REY - DEEPER

MASTER KG - SKELETON MOVE

PRINCE KAYBEE - BANOMOYA

Song of the Year

GAZZA - CHELETE

LIONESS FT. SLICKATIE - BAD

Y CLIFF - DROWNING IN MY FEELINGS

2019-07-15 09:29:33 1 days ago