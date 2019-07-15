  • July 17th, 2019
Login / Register



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ Entertainment \ NAMAs nominees announced

NAMAs nominees announced

New Era Reporter   Entertainment   Khomas
1 days ago
1,821
0

Share on social media

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Nominees for one of the most anticipated events in the country, the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs), were announced over the weekend.

On a night of excitement and high adrenaline among Namibian artists, 64 deserving nominees were nominated for the music awards, beating out over 100 other artists that entered for the nominations. With nine years of successfully recognising Namibian music talents, the NAMAs have partnered up with MTC, NBC and other sponsors to make the upcoming music awards a success.

Speaking at the NAMAs nominees’ announcement at a local eatery in Windhoek, MTC’s Chief of Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Tim Ekandjo paused to lash out at some Namibian artists who use drugs, which he says affects the music industry.

“We have seen lots of artists going through different stages in the music industry but the most disturbing things we see is artists getting into substances abuse and losing themselves to drugs,” said Ekandjo, adding that it is time for the industry to assist artists as they all cannot handle fame.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Now!, Ekandjo complained of the same issue saying that the music industry has a long way to go if they do not come up with structures to develop artists and help them improve. 

One of Namibia’s best music producers DJ Kboz couldn’t contain his excitement at being nominated for the Best Male Artist category, saying that he is looking forward to the NAMAs 2019. 
As one of the experienced producers on the local scene, Kboz said Namibian producers should improve on music quality for the growth of the industry in the country. 

The NAMAs will take place at the Dome in Swakopmund on September 7, where 24 nominees will be rewarded. 

Best Male Artist of the Year 
BIG BEN - 102 
DJ KBOZ - 38 
EXIT - THE LIFE OF KINTA KINTE 
GAZZA - MISUNDERSTOOD 
SEAN K - STATUS UPDATED 

Best Female Artist of the Year 
LINDSEY - RENEWED 
LIZE EHLERS - 5 
REEZIANA - DAWN OF THEE UNDERDOG 
TOP CHERI - FERTILE 
ZAY ZAY - U GENADE 

Best Duo/Group of the Year 
FRANKLIN & DEE’A - CHURCH IN SESSION 
KINZZO & FIMBIKO - IIMWAKU 
O.COM - KINGS OF KULTURE 
TSWAZIS - CRITICAL BUT STABLE 
T-BOZZ & STAIKA - NAUXUBE 

Best Newcomer of the Year 
FRANKLIN & DEE’A - CHURCH IN SESSION 
LINDSEY - RENEWED 
SKRYPT - FOR THE WAIT 
TOP CHERI - FERTILE 
VAUGHN AHRENS - SONGS FOR WEDNESDAYS 

Best Album of the Year 
EXIT - THE LIFE OF KUNTAKINTE 
GAZZA - MISUNDERSTOOD 
TATE BUTI - ONDJEKE 
TOP CHERI - FERTILE 
TSWAZIS - CRITICAL BUT STABLE 

Best Afrikaans 
BRADLEY ANTHONY - EK IS LIEF VIR JOU FT BWOY 
LINDSEY - GOD VAN DIE OU-TYD 
LIZE EHLERS - HOU OP LIEG 
REEZIANA - LIEF MY 
VAUGHN AHRENS - AMEN 


Best Damara Punch 
KINZZO - EENDJO 
KINZZO & FIMBIKO - YAA NANGESHEFA 
RODNEY SEIBEB - NE !HUB-AIB 
T-BOZZ & STAIKA - NAUXUBE 
TSWAZIS - SA GELUKS 

Best Oviritjie 
ALMA PEKI HIAMUHONA - PENINA 
OUWA UO VIRITJE - I’M SORRY 
MBM - MUKAA KOZONGOMBE 
RAX KANDJOZE - MBAKONDJA O’SHARPA 
THE BIG FIVE - OKAKURUHA 

Best Soukous/Kwasa 
ALLEN JONATHAN - CHICHIKEZAKO FT DJ LENGA LENGA 
DJ SIYA - MUKWAKO FT TATE BUTI 
MSUNDAY - MOLUKANDA FT. JS 
TATE BUTI - ONDJEKE 
TOP CHERI - DANISA 

Best Afro Pop (inclusive of Township Disco) 
ANTANY KNOWS - COMPRENDE 
ALLEN JONATHAN - /NUBA TE FT STAKES & ADORA 
DJ KBOZ - THE MUSIC FT KING ELEGANT, PRINCELOU, TOP CHERI & ATHAWISE 
GAZZA - CHELETE 
KALUX - RORO FT ONE BLOOD 

Best Collaboration 
BLENGE MO FIRE FT ETJO (ETHNIX) & JIMMY JAY - 2 SIDES 
KANIBAL - LOVE LANGUAGE FT KING WASABY 
O.COM - NANA FT TOP CHERI & DAKA YONONGO 
SHAETO FT BRADLEY ANTHONY - REMAIN ME 
TATE BUTI - AINA FT TOP CHERI 

Best Gospel 
ADORATION HOLY CHOIR - YADAH PRAISE 
D-NAFF - WE PRAY FT NAMGOSPEL UNITED 
LINDSEY - ALLES OP DIE ALTAAR 
TSWAZIS - PRAY 
ZAY ZAY - OP DIE SEE 

Best Kwaito 
D-JAY - MISTAKE ME FT YOUNG T 
EXIT - IIMWAKU- MWAKU 
ROCKING GENTS - DO LIKE I DO 
SATLAM & M-JAY - OMAKUNDE FT EXIT, ALCOVIBE & YIZO YIZO 
SIXER VUNDAKAN - KOTOKA FT. EXIT 

Best R&B 
DJ KBOZ - MAUKUHONGO FT ETJO (ETHNIX) 
JALEEL - REAL LOVE 
MICHEAL PULSE - JUST LIKE THATT 
SEAN K - SO BAE 
SHAETO - TAKE IT AWAY 

Best Rap/Hip Hop 
ABDALLAH - MIRROR IMAGE FT ZARA, FIDDY THE RAPPER & LEO THE GUITARIST 
KANIBAL - MOLUKANDA 
SHAETO - REMAIN ME FT BRADLEY ANTHONY 
SKRYPT - I GOT IT 
SLAMMER - RUN THE WHOLE TOWN 

Best House 
FRANKLIN & DEE’A - KALA WAHAFA FT ESME & IMMS 
GOOD SOUL - TODAY FT DESIRE 
KINZZO & FIMBIKO - EENGOMA 
LIZE EHLERS - FANTASTIC SAM 
SEUN - I’M IN LOVE WITH JESUS 

Best Traditional 
BIG BEN - VAKURU 
KATOPI - OMBILI NAIPANGELE 
LAVIYALAVA - CHANGE FT HIMBA BOI 
PULAZA - IAO KHOEN 
TORSHLAM - ONTUMWAFO 

Best Reggae 
FRANS DOMINGOS - WHO CAN I SEND? 
GERRY DREAD - GHETTO SURVIVAL 
KANA BOY - VANA VANDJE FT KAMATI EKANDA 
VAUGHN AHRENS - STELLENBOSCH 
VALENTINO ELAGO - LOVING YOU IS EASY FT DALUX 

Best Single 
DESMOND FT JALEEL - KNOW BETTER 
KK - Khâimâ FT TSWAZIS 
RUSH - NO SURPRISE FT LAMORE 
SALLY BOSS MADAM - NET SO 
SUNNY BOY - YOUNG, WILD AND FREE 

Best Music Video 
JALEEL - REAL LOVE 
KK FT TSWAZIS - Khâimâ 
LEATHER MEIN - GIVE ME DANCE 
SALLY BOSS MADAM - NET SO 
SEAN K - SO BAE 

Pan African Artist of the Year 
AKA - FELA INVERSACE 
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ - AFRICAN BEAUTY 
HOLLY REY - DEEPER 
MASTER KG - SKELETON MOVE 
PRINCE KAYBEE - BANOMOYA 

Song of the Year 
GAZZA - CHELETE 
LIONESS FT. SLICKATIE - BAD 
Y CLIFF - DROWNING IN MY FEELINGS


New Era Reporter
2019-07-15 09:29:33 1 days ago

Home \ Entertainment \ NAMAs nominees announced - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER