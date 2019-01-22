Nambundunga to get state funeral at Omugulugwombashe

WINDHOEK - Government has accorded former military commander, Major General (Retired) Petrus Nambundunga a state funeral.

Nambundunga, who in 2005 was appointed commander of the Namibia Defence Force (NDF) army to replace Martin Shali, will be buried at Omugulugwombashe Memorial Shrine in his native Omusati Region this Saturday.

At this shrine, Nambundunga joins other liberation war heroes John Nankudhu, Simeon Kambo Shixungileni, Patrick Iyambo, Victor Mensah, James Hamukwaya and Nelson Kavela.

Nambundunga died on January 14, aged 72, after an illness. He rose through the ranks of the rebel People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) during Namibia’s liberation movement. At independence, Nambundunga was given the rank of colonel. Ten years later, in 2000, he was appointed to the rank of major general and appointed as NDF chief of staff.

Between 2009 and January 2011, Nambundunga was acting chief of the NDF, while Shali was suspended on allegations of fraud.

At the time of his death, the liberation war veteran was special advisor to Ohangwena regional governor, Usko Nghaamwa. As of late yesterday, memorial service arrangements were still being hammered out.

