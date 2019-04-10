Namcor assists Tsumkwe community 

WINDHOEK - The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) recently handed over mattresses and educational items valued at N$319 000 to the Tsumkwe Primary and Secondary School, as well as the Tsumkwe community development and learning centre.

During the handover ceremony, which took place in the Tsumkwe Secondary School dining hall, Namcor spokesperson Utaara Hoveka said “the donations were made as part of the company’s social responsibility programme, which focuses on education, environment and community”.

Hoveka said after having seen and heard about the plight of the learners at the school who were sleeping on the floor, as well as the needs of the community development learning centre, the Namcor social responsibility committee decided to lend a helping hand.

The donated items are 190 mattresses to the primary school, 150 mattresses to the secondary school and educational goods including stationery, copy paper, cartridges, and exercise books to the community development-learning centre.

In addition, Hoveka encouraged the learners to study hard and become what ever they desire.

“Rebuke and refuse to have any thoughts of limitations,” Hoveka said.

He also informed the learners of the opportunities the Petrofund offers in pursuing their studies.

The traditional authority of Tsumkwe, Chief Tsamkxao (Bobo) was among the special guests who witnessed the handover ceremony. He expressed gratitude towards Namcor, telling the learners to aspire for brighter futures of becoming doctors, lawyers and teachers.

The Tsumkwe Secondary School principal, Booysen Kasale thanked Namcor for the donation and promised that they will not go in vein and will be taken care of. The special advisor to the Otjozondjupa governor, John Khamuseb, who also attended the handover, urged companies to give back to the community to make learning and teaching easier and to uplift communities.



2019-04-10 09:27:11 4 hours ago