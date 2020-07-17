Namcor employees test negative for virus Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) has confirmed that all four of its employees, who were recently quarantined on account of having contact with Covid-19 positive employee, have tested negative for the disease.

Namcor resumed normal business on Monday, 13 July 2020. A company spokesman said Namcor remains committed to the safety of its employees and stakeholders in its quest for optimum customer service.

Namcor’s head office in Windhoek was disinfected on the weekend of 3 July 2020. In addition, management resolved to maintain a reduced concentration of employees at any given time by maintaining a combination of remote working and rotational working arrangements for the rest of the business.

