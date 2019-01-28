Namcor’s lawyer appointed assistant director of AIPN

Maihapa Ndjavera

WINDHOEK – The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR)’s specialised energy lawyer, Shakwa Nyambe, has been appointed as the Assistant Regional Director for the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN)’s Africa Chapter.

Nyambe will assist the director for AIPN’s Africa Chapter with its activities in Africa. In addition to a Bachelor of Laws degree, Nyambe holds a Masters of Laws in Oil & Gas from the University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom and a Postgraduate Diploma in Drafting and Interpretation of Contracts from the University of Johannesburg. The AIPN is an independent not-for-profit professional membership association that supports international energy negotiators around the world and enhances their effectiveness and professionalism in the international community. Its headquarters are in Houston, Texas, USA. The AIPN produces model contracts that are widely accepted and used in the international energy industry. The AIPN also hosts conferences, workshops and trainings featuring seasoned speakers who offer insight into emerging trends and issues impacting negotiators and the industry at large.

Nyambe says he is delighted to be the chosen one from the entire Africa, adding that this is good for his professional growth in the energy industry and Namcor will also benefit immensely from this exposure. ”I look forward to making a significant contribution to AIPN,” Nyambe anticipates.

