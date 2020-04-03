Namdia commits N$2m to fight against virus Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Namibia Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has through the Namdia Foundation allocated N$2 million to support the nation’s fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from Namdia CEO Kennedy Hamutenya explained that N$1 million of the donated funds will go to the government’s National Disaster Fund; N$200 000 will go to the Public Enterprises CEO’s Forum; N$150 000.00 will go to the City of Windhoek; N$50 000 as fuel supply for ambulance services; N$100 000 for water provision to the vulnerable communities, 500 sanitiser bottles to the Robert Mugabe clinic; and food parcels worth N$50 000 to be distributed to the vulnerable communities. The remaining funds will continue to be strategically assigned to more projects and initiatives as the battle against the virus advances. “Namdia remains a stalwart in advocating nation-building and pledges to uphold its belief in the collective power of solidarity. Since its inception, Namdia has prioritised its contribution to the country through various philanthropic and charity initiatives. Namdia is honoured and humbled in once again being able to support our nation, particularly in challenging times such as these,” read the statement.

“Namdia continues to stand together with the nation and vows to be a beacon of support during these testing times. Namdia values the solidarity and resilience of our nation and is convinced that together we shall overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and reverse the detrimental impact it has on our society.”

2020-04-03 10:00:25 | 9 minutes ago