Namibia a reliable ally of China – Nujoma

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Minister of Land Reform Utoni Nujoma said the history of the development of Sino-Namibian relations fully proves that Namibia is one of the most reliable friends of China.

Speaking at the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Friday, Nujoma said that in the past 29 years, regardless the constant change of world’s politics, the two countries have shared good relations all along and bilateral cooperation has developed smoothly.

“It also proves that China and Namibia are all-weather good friends. The Chinese government will continue to make concerned efforts together with the Namibian government to push forward the even more comprehensive and in-depth development of friendly and cooperative relations between our two countries,” he added.

Nujoma hopes that the relationship between the two countries will continue to yield remarkable results, particularly with regard to the industrialisation ambitions that Namibia holds, with the aim of making a positive impact on developmental aspirations and economic prosperity.

According to him, Namibia has been following the recent developments in Hong Kong that may infringe upon the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China.

Subsequent to the good relationship between Namibia and China, Nujoma assured that Namibia reiterates its full support for the One-China Policy and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan as recognised by the international community.

“I reaffirm our solid commitment to continue engaging with the People’s Republic of China for the mutual development, progress and prosperity of our two countries,” he said.

Last year, President Hage Geingob and the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, agreed to elevate the bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The two leaders also signed an MoU on the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

In 2017 and 2018, China consecutively ranked as the biggest foreign investor to Namibia.

The Ambassador of China to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, said they are discussing signing a visa-free agreement, which, if successfully concluded, will tremendously promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Zhang also announced that the Chinese government will work with the United Nations World Food Programme to allocate one million US dollars from the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation to offer humanitarian food aid for Namibia, especially the drought-stricken people in the two Kavango regions.

“With hope that Namibia can overcome the natural disaster and restore its momentum of economic and social development,” Zhang said, adding that the Chinese community in Namibia collectively donated N$2 million for drought relief.

The event was also graced by former president Hifikepunye Pohamba and his wife Penehupifo, Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi and many senior officials.

2019-09-30 07:26:13 3 hours ago