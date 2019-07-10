Namibia and Angola to review bilateral agreements

WINDHOEK - Namibia will host the 5th Session of the Namibia-Angola Joint Commission of Cooperation this week in order to review some bilateral agreements signed between the two neighbouring nations.

Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Executive Director Selma Ashipala-Musavyi yesterday said the commission will consider among others the review of the implementation of over 40 signed bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding in a wide range of sectors.

These sectors, she mentioned include trade and investment, education, health, environment, tourism, energy, fisheries and cross border connectivity.

According to her, the majority of these agreements affect mostly the livelihood of the people of the two countries living along the common border.

The meeting is expected to take place as of today until Sunday in Windhoek.

She said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will co-chair the commission with her counterpart Manuel Augusto Domingos, Minister of External Relations of Angola.

She said senior officials from both countries will be meeting in Windhoek this week in preparation for the ministers meeting.

Ashipala-Musavyi noted the 5th session is also taking place against the backdrop of severe drought in the region, with both countries having declared national disaster emergencies.

She said it is therefore imperative for both countries to cooperate on the sustainable usage and management of their shared water resources particularly within the framework of the Cuvelai River Basin Commission (Cuvecom) and Okavango River Basin Water Commission (Okacom).

Okacom and Cuvecom promote the sustainable development and efficient management of water resources along the common border of the two countries.

She revealed the two countries will also hold political and diplomatic consultations on regional and international issues of common interest and concern.

Moreover, she said it will further provide impetus to the importance Namibia and Angola attach to their relationship, the two countries are expected to elevate bilateral cooperation by establishing a Bi-National Commission (BNC), to be co-chaired by the respective Heads of State.



